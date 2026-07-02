Flyers Confirm 'Discussions' on Claude Giroux

Earlier Wednesday, the Flyers failed to pull off a trade for Mavrik Bourque, leaving them mostly stranded when it came to acquiring a right-shot center with positional versatility.
Signing Noel Acciari helped, but he is 34 years old and a stopgap who will be used exclusively in a fourth-line role by the Flyers.
One player the Flyers are interested in, with at least more upside than Acciari, is former captain Claude Giroux, who is a free agent at the time of this writing without a new contract from the Ottawa Senators.
"We've had some discussions. I can't say much more than that. We've had some discussions, we're looking at everything. At the moment, yeah, there's nothing imminent," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said of Giroux and defenseman John Carlson at his free agency press conference Wednesday.
A few questions later, Briere opened up a bit more on the topic of Giroux.
The Flyers boss was asked which side opened up dialogue first: Giroux's side, or the Flyers' side?
Briere tried to maintain his stoicisim, but his smile told it all in the end.
I don't even, I don't even know. I don't remember," Briere said with a grin.
As reported by myself, Pierre Lebrun, and others, the Flyers have interest in bringing back Giroux, and it of course takes two to tango and get a deal done.
Giroux would have to choose the Flyers over a potential return to his hometown Senators or a last-ditch bid to win a Stanley Cup with a contender, and the Flyers would have to sell their former talisman on a top-nine role suitable for his talents, farewell tour notwithstanding.
Whatever comes next could determine the Flyers' fate for the 2026-27 season.