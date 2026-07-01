Flyers Sign Noel Acciari, Add More Bottom-Six Depth

Following the departures of Nick Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway, the Flyers now have their two replacements for the veteran forwards, while getting a player in Acciari who excels in the faceoff dot.
In his career with the Penguins, Acciari was a strong 53.4% on his faceoffs, which was undoubtedly an important factor for the Flyers in targeting him.
Glendening was an even greater 57.2% during his short time with the Flyers, though his nine points in 70 games pale in comparison to Acciari's 12 goals, 13 assists, and 25 points in 67 games with the Penguins last regular season.