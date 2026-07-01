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Flyers Sign Noel Acciari, Add More Bottom-Six Depth

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Jonathan Bailey
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The Flyers make their depth signing to start free agency.

The Philadelphia Flyers have made their first external signing of free agency, adding a veteran depth forward in Noel Acciari on a short-term deal.

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On Wednesday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Acciari, 34, signed a two-year contract worth $5.6 million ($2.8 million AAV), adding further depth to the lineup.

Acciari spent the last three seasons with the Metropolitan Division rival Pittsburgh Penguins, who were eliminated by the Flyers in six games in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

If you can't beat them, join them?

With the signing of the Acciari, the Flyers are presumably out on one of their own free agents in Luke Glendening, who was in the mix to remain in Philadelphia.

The Flyers also reportedly re-signed Carl Grundstrom, who was a factor as a depth forward last season as well.

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Following the departures of Nick Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway, the Flyers now have their two replacements for the veteran forwards, while getting a player in Acciari who excels in the faceoff dot.

In his career with the Penguins, Acciari was a strong 53.4% on his faceoffs, which was undoubtedly an important factor for the Flyers in targeting him.

Glendening was an even greater 57.2% during his short time with the Flyers, though his nine points in 70 games pale in comparison to Acciari's 12 goals, 13 assists, and 25 points in 67 games with the Penguins last regular season.

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