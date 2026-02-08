Flyers Could Benefit from Top Prospect's Tumbling Draft Stock

The Philadelphia Flyers are slumping midway through the season yet again, and one of the 2026 NHL Draft's top prospects following a similar trajectory might fall right into their laps as a result.
Heading into the Olympic break, the 25-20-11 Flyers sit eight points out of a playoff spot, trailing both the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins for the second wildcard and Metropolitan Division 3 playoff spots.
As a result, they've got some of the worst odds to reach the postseason; Moneypuck currently gives the Flyers a 10.7% chance of making the playoffs, which is the ninth-worst in the NHL and fourth-worst in the Eastern Conference.
So, once again, the focus for the Flyers and Flyers fans may as well rest on the 2026 NHL Draft, which is shaping up to have an interesting draft class for a few reasons.
For starters, wingers Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are the clear leaders of the pack at the forward position, and a deep defensive group is headlined by the likes of Keaton Verhoeff, Chase Reid, Alberts Smits, and Carson Carels.
Of course, as is the Flyers' luck, the center position is a bit weaker and more volatile, though Canadian pivot Tynan Lawrence stands alone at the top... for now.
Lawrence, 17, is currently ranked fourth overall by EliteProspects' consolidated rankings and 11th overall by EliteProspects themselves, but there is a pretty good chance he ends up closer to 11 than four, which bodes well for the Flyers.
The 6-foot center started the season as the captain of the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, with whom he scored 10 goals, seven assists, and 17 points in 13 games before making the jump to the NCAA with Boston University.
The grass hasn't been greener on that side, though, and the top 2026 draft prospect has just one goal and one point in 10 games at the collegiate level.
Lawrence's speed and puck skills still make him a top-tier offensive threat (and prospect), but the NCAA, at least so far, has been too great an adjustment too quick.
Fortunately for him and the Flyers, though, Philadelphia has had no issues with players coming in and out of college and taking time to adjust.
After all, defenseman Carter Amico, who was at Boston himself, just went the other way to Muskegon and took a step back.
Porter Martone had a slower start to his career at Michigan State, and his teammate, Shane Vansaghi, hasn't produced as much as his skillset would typically allow for.
Other Flyers prospects currently playing in the NCAA include Cole Knuble, Owen McLaughlin, Heikki Ruohonen, Jack Murtagh, Ryan MacPherson, and Noah Powell.
It should also be noted that Ty Murchison, Alex Bump, and Karsen Dorwart all just turned pro from the college level, too.
This is all to say, though, that the Flyers have no problems being patient with college players and young players learning to be pros and adjusting to new environments.
No two journeys are the same, obviously, and Lawrence's case is not exempt.
The Flyers are finding out, perhaps the hard way, that rushing the rebuild along isn't going to work out well for them without acquiring the talent first.
That makes Tynan Lawrence the perfect project for them to take on at the 2026 NHL Draft.