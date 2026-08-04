Flyers Defense Prospect 'One of the Best' at World Junior Summer Showcase

The momentum continues to build behind this surging Flyers prospect.
While training camp hasn't started yet, and the start of the new season is even further away, one Philadelphia Flyers prospect has boosted their stocks far more than his peers so far this summer.
Defenseman Carter Amico, drafted 38th overall by the Flyers in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, was looking like a project around this time last year.
The 19-year-old rearguard suffered a devastating knee injury that prematurely ended his draft year, and Amico would later struggle to establish himself for the NCAA's Boston University, playing in just 18 games before moving down a peg and joining the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.
In 27 regular season games with Muskegon, Amico posted 11 points, then added another seven points in 16 postseason contests.
With wind in his sails, Amico showed up to Flyers development camp and dominated, regularly showcasing his eye-popping mobility for his 6-foot-5 size in addition to some displays of offense that were unusual for a player of his profile.
The 2025 second-round pick buccaneered up and down the ice, getting on the ends of pucks and trying to create offense regularly.
That trend continued at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor, Ontario, this past week, where Amico continues to make a case for a roster spot at the 2027 World Juniors at the end of this year after being passed over last time around.
Amico was so impressive at the Summer Showcase that Daily Faceoff prospect expert Steven Ellis took note, labelling the Flyers prospect as "one of the best" defensemen at the whole tournament.
"Amico received rave reviews from Philly development camp, so I was excited to see what type of role he’d end up having here. And, damn; he was legitimately one of the best defensemen in Windsor. In two years with the National Team Development Program, Amico had just one goal. Last season, he had one regular season goal and then three in the playoffs. That felt like a breakthrough for a guy who hadn’t really put a ton of pucks on net since he was about 13 years old," Ellis wrote.
"But Amico was outstanding at this tournament, creating some high-quality offensive chances every single night. He’s one of those guys that really had to find a way to play their way onto the main roster, but I know the coaching staff had to love what they saw with his two-way game. Amico’s bread and butter is taking space away swiftly and effectively, but the up-ice puck rushes were a nice touch, as well."
An uneven D+1 year took Amico off lots of people's minds, including my own, until further notice, but this recent surge in the hulking defender's performances have firmly put him back on the radar.
The Westbrook, Maine, native will, of course, have to maintain this pace throughout the season, but Amico has gone from enticing toolsy prospect to legitimate NHL-caliber prospect in about 12 months.
In recent years, it has been harder for Flyers prospects in general to get noticed by the broader public; many draft picks are big guys, like Amico, that aren't very flashy.
Right-shot defenders who are 6-foot-5 don't grow on trees, and Amico has been a man on a mission since arriving in Muskegon halfway through last season.
The teenager is one to watch as training camp approaches.