Flyers Defense Prospect 'One of the Best' at World Junior Summer Showcase

"Amico received rave reviews from Philly development camp, so I was excited to see what type of role he’d end up having here. And, damn; he was legitimately one of the best defensemen in Windsor. In two years with the National Team Development Program, Amico had just one goal. Last season, he had one regular season goal and then three in the playoffs. That felt like a breakthrough for a guy who hadn’t really put a ton of pucks on net since he was about 13 years old," Ellis wrote.