Maksim Sokolovskii Caps Flyers Development Camp with Dominant Offensive Display

"You want him to try to make plays and get up ice and take himself out of his comfort zone. I think all these players, whenever you get to junior or the American league, you play safe and try not to make mistakes and all this stuff. When you're a young player, especially junior and minor leagues, we want you to try things, just try to improve. Every player wants to be an offensive guy and score goals and make plays, and obviously they're going to be defense-first, but then we want guys to join the rush. Modern-day NHL, you need guys coming in a second wave to score."