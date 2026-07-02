Flyers Defenseman Slated for Big Opportunity; John Carlson Dream Dead

"He proved that he's ready for the next level. For him, it's gonna be a battle for ice time. It's going to be up to him. Big summer for him. Yeah, he needs waivers. We're aware of that, and he's going to get a good look, and we hope that he's ready for it. We feel he's ready for it, but he's going to have to show it on the ice," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said of Jiricek in a recent Q&A with The Hockey News. "We know the offense is there, the big shot is there, the size is there, and that's just for him to round out his game, where he becomes a player that the coaches trust every night."