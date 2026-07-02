Report: Flyers Expecting Claude Giroux Reunion on 1-Year Deal

Momentum is building.
As it turns out, the Philadelphia Flyers may really end up bringing Claude Giroux back to finish his career in the Orange and Black after all.
Through Day 1 of free agency, the threads connecting Giroux, 38, and the Flyers have been laid bare, and a reunion between Philadelphia and its former captain seems more likely than ever before.
According to a new report from Kevin Kurz and Julian McKenzie of The Athletic, the Flyers already have a strong sense of what that would look like, and an expectation of it getting done.
"One Flyers source told The Athletic on Wednesday afternoon, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, that the team expected Giroux to sign a one-year deal to return to the club," Kurz and McKenzie reported.
Of course, the Flyers got little done in free agency, making Giroux, Flyers connections aside, a prime target to give the lineup a bit of a boost.
The Flyers missed out on former Dallas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque, who was traded to Nashville, and signing defenseman John Carlson just never seemed or felt realistic.
To address the forward position, the Flyers' most notable external signing of Wednesday was veteran Noel Acciari, a 34-year-old who scored 25 points in a depth role for the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.
Giroux, even at his advanced age, is still a very productive player, having scored 14 goals and 49 points in 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season.
Of note, the former Flyers captain averaged just 16:18 of ice time last year, his lowest in a full season since the 2009-10 season, when he averaged only 16:37 in his first full NHL season.
Age is undeniably a factor, but if role is a question, there is some proof that Giroux can still hack it and produce when given the opportunity.
For instance, Giroux produced 1.7 points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 last season, according to Hockey Reference, and in 2019-20, Giroux averaged 1.6, still scoring 21 goals and 53 points in 69 games with the Flyers.
In 2015-16, Giroux averaged 1.7 points per game for the Flyers, and finished the year with 22 goals, 45 assists, and 67 points in 78 games.
Yes, the Flyers are bloated at forward, and yes, Giroux is almost 40, but class is permanent, and Giroux's brain has always been his advantage on the ice.
There are legitimate benefits to the signing, and now it's just a matter of getting it over the line.