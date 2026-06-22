Flyers 'Entered' Trade Discussions for Former 4th Overall Draft Pick

The Flyers are keeping their trade options open this offseason.
The Philadelphia Flyers have already addressed one major need this offseason by trading for goalie Joseph Woll, and next up on the list appears to be the center position.
The left defense position has been the talk of much of the offseason so far, given that the Flyers will most easily be able to address it, specifically at the 2026 NHL Draft.
Center, of course, is the position in much greater demand around the NHL, and as a result, the Flyers may need to buy low and explore bargain bin options around the league.
One such option is reportedly Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright, a former No. 4 overall draft pick who is just one year removed from a promising 44-point campaign as a 21-year-old player.
Wright, 22, had an uninspiring 2025-26 season that saw him score just 12 goals and 27 points while averaging only 13:48 of ice time on a bad Kraken team that needed some juice.
Offensive involvement has been the question mark for the former top prospect, as Wright has just 204 career shots on goal, though he does have 36 goals to show for it thus far.
But, with all that said, The Fourth Period and NHL Network NHL insider David Pagnotta recently reported that "Young centre Shane Wright is still available and remains open to a move.
"[Seattle Kraken GM Jason Botterill] prefers to package him in a larger deal for a top-tier forward and he continues to scour the market. Teams continue to poke, and sources say the Philadelphia Flyers recently entered the chat, and trade discussions should pick up this week."
Of note, the 2026 NHL Draft is just four days away, and the Flyers were previously reported to not have much interest in Wright as a player.
If things have changed, as Pagnotta indicates, the Flyers have accepted that the market for centers is not favorable for what they would like to achieve.
Head coach Rick Tocchet liked having veteran Luke Glendening in the lineup for matchup purposes as the Flyers' lone right-hand center, and prospect Jett Luchanko is still not close to being ready for a full-time NHL role.
Those factors lend themselves well to the Flyers throwing a dart at Wright, who has plenty of talent and is still very young.
Wright has only one year remaining on his entry-level contract at a $866k cap hit, so if things don't pan out, he and agent Kurt Overhardt can work out something else out next offseason.
The Flyers have a surplus of wingers, a need for a young center with talent, and a need for a right-hand center.
Wright checks all those boxes for them, and it seems they are starting to coming around the idea of giving the 2022 No. 4 overall pick a fresh start in Philadelphia.