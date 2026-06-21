NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers Linked to Multiple Senators Centers

"According to team sources, the Flyers have interest in Senators centers Shane Pinto, Dylan Cozens and Ridly Greig – in that order. DFO was told that the Flyers and Senators have had on and off trade talks going back to the 2024-25 season; per sources, the Senators were unwilling to move any of their pivots other than Josh Norris," NHL insider Anthony Di Marco recently reported for Daily Faceoff.