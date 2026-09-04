Flyers Had Quinn Hughes Trade Attempt Shut Down by Canucks

The Flyers tried but were unsuccessful in their attempt to land the superstar defenseman.
Over the course of the last year, the Philadelphia Flyers have been seeking out a big-time, superstar-caliber upgrade to their roster, but to this point, they've been unsuccessful in their hunt.
The sensational Leo Carlsson offer sheet, which briefly made the Anaheim talisman the highest-paid player in the NHL, instantly became the story of the offseason, and the Flyers were also reported to have inquired on players like Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin.
Larkin, to this point, remains with the Detroit Red Wings as the franchise scrambles to appoint a new general manager ahead of training camp, and it's unlikely the club captain gets dealt so close to the start of the season without someone calling the shots and establishing an identity for the rudderless franchise.
As for Werenski, he almost ended up in Dallas, but eventually mended his relationship with the Columbus Blue Jackets... for now.
Back before all the offseason drama, though, the Flyers were one of the teams interested in Quinn Hughes, but the Vancouver Canucks stood them up right out of the gate.
Flyers had door closed on a Quinn Hughes trade
Adding context to previous reporting that indicated the Flyers never made a serious offer to the Canucks for Hughes, it's now been revealed that the Flyers never had the chance, either.
According to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, in a recent mailbag, "the Flyers were interested in Hughes last season before he was dealt to the Minnesota Wild but were informed the Vancouver Canucks had no interest in moving him here."
Of course, the Canucks sending Hughes to Philadelphia meant arming their former head coach, Rick Tocchet, with a future Hall of Fame defenseman right after he himself chose to leave Vancouver.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun previously reported that the New Jersey Devils (with Jack and Luke Hughes), Red Wings, and New York Rangers were among six teams that made legitimate offers, with Buffalo and Carolina showing interest, too.
"The Philadelphia Flyers were among the teams that kicked tires but didn’t get to the next level. The Flyers weren’t willing to give up the assets the Canucks wanted, so that took Philadelphia out of being a major player in it," LeBrun had said.
Hughes, 26, is in the last year of his contract and could theoretically still end up in Philadelphia with the Flyer depending on how the cards fall, but it certainly feels as though the Flyers' best chance of snapping him up would have been via trade.
At this point, if Hughes doesn't agree to a contract extension with the Wild, there is only one other place he's going to end up, and that's up the turnpike in Newark, N.J.