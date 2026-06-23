3 Flyers Trade Alternatives to Brady Tkachuk

When will the Flyers finally land a big fish?
The Philadelphia Flyers may have missed out on a Brady Tkachuk trade that was never going to break for them, but they can still go out and strike a deal for a power forward to complement their current forward group.
With a bit of luck in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Flyers were able to come away with top prospect Porter Martone, who is now the only stereotypical power forward the organization has in its long-term top-six.
Owen Tippett has developed a power forward game, though he isn't exactly the type to muck it up like a Tkachuk would.
Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny will, but they don't have the size to back up the bark.
To bridge the gap, and to get the power forward goal-scorer Flyers fans have long wanted, the front office can instead consult the NHL trade market.
The low-hanging fruit here, of course, is Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies, whose name has been dangled in trade rumors all year long. Plus, it has been widely reported that the 23-year-old nearly ended up on the Montreal Canadiens at the NHL trade deadline.
In any event, Knies remains with the Maple Leafs, who could still be motivated to find a trade in the right situation.
The 6-foot-3 left winger has scored 52 goals across the last two seasons, and still managed a career-high 66 points in what was an overall catastrophic season for the Maple Leafs.
Knies can hit, fight, and most importantly, score, and his age and continued ascension make him an obvious target for the Flyers.
Should the Flyers want to find their Tkachuk alternative at the center position and knock down two needs at once, they need only to look at his Ottawa Senators.
The Flyers reportedly hold varying degrees of interest in each of the Senators' top three centers, but only one--Dylan Cozens--fits the mold we're looking for here.
Cozens, 25, has dished out north of 200 hits in each of his last two seasons, comes with 30-goal upside, at a minimum, and can do a bit of everything.
His 17 minutes of average ice time tell us that he isn't being used as a No. 1 center, and perhaps he never will be, but with the Flyers, Cozens would get that opportunity.
Philadelphia covets Cozens's 6-foot-3 size, as well as his being a right-shot center, which head coach Rick Tocchet can use for matchup purposes.
Senators center Shane Pinto certainly deserves some consideration, but he cannot provide the same elements Cozens can despite the Flyers reportedly preferring the former the most.
While with Knies, the Flyers have already made one deal with the Maple Leafs, while talks with the Senators have been ongoing for sometime.
The Senators are reportedly interested in defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, so that is a logical starting point between the two sides.
Last but certainly not least is Dallas Stars superstar Jason Robertson who, while he doesn't bring the nastiness Tkachuk, Knies, and Cozens might, still plays a game that allows his size and hockey IQ to do the talking.
Undoubtedly a far better player than Tkachuk, Robertson, 26, is a pending RFA with three 40-goal seasons under his belt, which includes a 109-point campaign back in 2022-23.
It goes without saying that 100-point players don't grow on trees, and this is as good an opportunity as any for the Flyers to nab one for themselves.
Robertson is a complete 200-foot player who is among the most impactful forwards in the entire NHL.
That's someone the Senators could conceivably target to replace Tkachuk, but the Flyers have plenty of ammo of their own to compete with the package Florida just sent to Ottawa.
In any case, the Flyers will have to give in order to get, with no player on this short list coming in at a minimal price tag.