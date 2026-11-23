Philadelphia Flyers
536 Members•3,606 Posts
(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
Nov 23, 2026 4:06 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:06 PM
Detroit’s massive haul for Dylan Larkin highlights Philadelphia’s inability to attract elite talent.
In the summer, the Philadelphia Flyers instantly became the story of the offseason when they signed Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson to a $90 million offer sheet. The Flyers were, however, unsuccessful, and they as far away from contending for a Stanley Cup now as they were when the rebuild started.
Look at Sunday night's blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade as an example of that, from two different perspectives.
Previously, it was reported that the Flyers were not on Larkin's list of approved trade destinations, and the Olympic Gold medalist eventually allowed the Detroit Red Wings to send his talents to the Montreal Canadiens.
For all their troubles, the Red Wings pulled off a heist, acquiring top Canadiens prospect Michael Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick.
Related stories
Larkin's trade request was leaked and burned leverage for the Red Wings, and they still managed to acquire a top center prospect, two roster players, and two first-round picks.
And by acquiring Hage in spite of those circumstances, the Red Wings already have a center prospect better than anyone the Flyers have in their system.
From the Canadiens' perspective, well, they were in such a position that allowed them to trade the equivalent of three first-rounders for a 30-year-old Larkin.
Larkin would have been the Flyers' first-line center without a doubt, but in Montreal, he will play second fiddle to Nick Suzuki, while being complemented by wingers like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and Chris Kreider.
Aside from Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny, the Flyers' ballyhooed group of wingers doesn't really compare to the Stanley Cup-contending Canadiens.
No matter how you slice this deal between the Red Wings and Canadiens, it's a reminder of how far the Flyers still have to go to either reach that upper-echelon level or put together a meaningful rebuild.
The Flyers, had they been successful with the Carlsson offer sheet, would have been required to forfeit four first-round picks as compensation for the 21-year-old's $18 million salary.
Carlsson's been great with 29 points in 24 games this season, but the Flyers wouldn't have been able to support him the same way, either.
For instance, Cutter Gauthier has 21 goals and 30 points in just 23 games, and 20-year-old winger Beckett Sennecke has 26 points in 22 games this year, too.
In Philadelphia, Christian Dvorak is again being typecast as the Flyers' No. 1 center with Trevor Zegras having yet to establish himself as a full-time NHL center, and players like Konecny and Tyson Foerster have only recently started to find their games offensively.
Rookie winger Porter Martone, after managing 10 points in his first nine NHL games last season, has just nine points in 26 games this year.
Many of the Flyers' most important players are stalling or regressing, young and old, and Carlsson would have had a tremendous workload as a result of that.
And, of course, even with Carlsson, the Flyers' center depth wouldn't stack up to Montreal's now that they have both Suzuki and Larkin.
As has been the case for a long time now, the Flyers are still very much stuck in the mushy middle.
4
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy