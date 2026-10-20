Michkov Mania Is Back: Flyers Win Another, Survive Juggernaut Avalanche

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 20, 2026 3:05 AMPublished Oct 20, 2026 3:05 AM
In the blink of an eye, the Flyers are winners of two straight.
For, really, the first time since his rookie season, Matvei Michkov mania is back, and the Russian wunderkind helped guide the Philadelphia Flyers to their second straight win, a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, as they begin to reverse the narrative on a dreadful start to their season.
The 21-year-old Michkov was near-dominant against a juggernaut Avalanche team from start to finish, scoring yet another power play goal from his favored spot on the right side of the offensive formation on a rebound, then flicking a shot through heavy traffic after a superb solo effort to give the Flyers one- and two-goal leads, respectively.
Michkov now has goals in each of his last three games, while recording multiple points in the Flyers' wins against Ottawa and Colorado.
With his two-goal effort, Michkov is already up to six goals on the season, with seven total points in 11 games thus far.
"I think now power play a little bit better, but I think we need more goals in power play. This is better for team," Michkov said after the game.
Michkov nearly had his first NHL hat trick late in the third period, but fired wide from his own zone with the Avalanche pulling Mackenzie Blackwood for an extra attacker trailing 3-2.
It's not the first time that's happened to the young Flyers star.
"I don't know. Open net don't like me," Michkov joked in the locker room postgame. "You remember moment, was first season in Montreal, same moment. I don't know. Maybe soon."
On Michkov's second goal, a long-range shot through a sea of bodies in front of the net, center Noah Cates was helping screen Blackwood, but didn't record a touch to get himself a goal.
If Michkov had it his way, it'd be Cates's goal, but he's still happy Cates, with an assist in the buildup, recorded his first point of the season.
“I think this is goal Catesy. Catesy right now have zero goals, and I’m so happy. He told me, ‘No Michy, it’s your goal. I know that.’ I said, ‘Ok.’ But he have assist, but I’m happy for him," Michkov said.
Trevor Zegras drives the bus
Trevor Zegras had a hand in each of the three goals in Monday night's 3-2 win over Colorado. (Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
While Michkov did the bulk of the work by actually scoring two of the Flyers' three goals, Trevor Zegras was the one who drove the bus, orchestrating all three tallies.
On the power play, Zegras's slap pass was deflected by Denver Barkey in the bumper, and Michkov was on hand to slam home the rebound.
On the second goal, Zegras stayed on the ice for an extended shift with the Flyers establishing offensive zone possession, then dished to Michkov, who did the rest.
Then, on Noel Acciari's goal, the game-winner and dagger, Zegras hounded Gabriel Landeskog all the way back into his own end on the forecheck, which allowed Christian Dvorak to force a turnover along the wall on the other side.
After receiving the puck, Zegras teed up an Oliver Bonk slapshot that was deflected by Acciari past Blackwood, ultimately putting the Avalanche to bed for good.
"I think he's played better the last three, four games. Taking a little pressure off him, putting him on the wing has helped a little bit, and he's got some legs," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said of Zegras after the win.
"There's gonna be some point I'd like to try him back [at center]. I don't know when, but right now, I mean, he's playing good hockey. He's producing, so I'm not gonna do it right now."
With the Flyers beginning to come back to earth, Zegras has two goals, three assists, and five points in his last four games, with the Flyers going 2-1-1 in those four games.
Michkov and Zegras have caught fire, and Joseph Woll and Dan Vladar continue to supply excellent goaltending. If they can continue this run, there's no telling what might happen next.
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