Flyers X-Factor: Oliver Bonk Is For Real

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 20, 2026 7:46 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 7:46 PM
Updated Oct 20, 2026 7:47 PM
An unprecedented display against one of the NHL's biggest superstars.
Suddenly winners of two straight, the Philadelphia Flyers have learned a lot about their team in recent days, but perhaps no development has been as important as seeing rookie defenseman Oliver Bonk hold his own in a difficult role as a top-pair defenseman.
Bonk, 21, is averaging exactly 20 minutes of ice time per game since joining the Flyers' lineup on Oct. 11.
The 2023 first-round pick had a tough go of things in his season debut against Carolina on that date, going -3 in just 16:28 while also taking two penalties in the eventual 4-1 loss.
Since then, though, it's been smooth sailing for Bonk, who has recorded two points in his last four games, playing 20 or more minutes in three of them, including a career-high 24:22 against Colorado.
Monday night's 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche was arguably the biggest test of Bonk's young career, having to consistently match up with players like Nathan MacKinnon, Gabe Landeskog, Martin Necas, and Cale Makar as part of his top-pair duties alongside Travis Sanheim.
According to Natural Stat Trick, Bonk played a whopping 13:31 against MacKinnon at 5-on-5 and was only out-attempted 14-10 in that unfavorable matchup.
Notably, though, the Flyers, with Bonk, out-scored MacKinnon 1-0 in those minutes, while scoring chances were 7-6. Additionally, the Flyers controlled an astounding 79.49% of the expected goals: 1.11 to 0.29.
The one goal the Flyers scored against MacKinnon was largely manufactured by Bonk, who let off a booming shot from the point on a pass from Trevor Zegras, with Noel Acciari deflecting the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood to supply the finishing touch.
Of course, it should be noted that Bonk did finish with a -1 overall rating, as he was on the ice for Avalanche goals by Martin Necas and T.J. Hughes, though neither had anything to do with what Bonk did or did not do on the ice.
Bonk, who didn't even make the Flyers out of training camp, is suddenly forcing the front office to make a tough decision in the coming days and weeks.
Injured defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is on his way back from an upper-body injury, having skated with the team and on his own a handful of times over the last week.
Fellow defense prospect David Jiricek has taken on an important power play role for the Flyers, and despite being only 22 years old, is no longer waivers-exempt, meaning the Flyers could lose him for nothing trying to assign the Czech rearguard to the AHL in favor of Bonk.
Ristolainen, 31, remains on injured reserve for the time being and has one year remaining on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit. The Finn has played more than 66 games just once in a season since arriving in Philadelphia in 2021, and given his status as a veteran with an expiring deal, Ristolainen could again find himself named as one of the Flyers' more popular trade chips throughout the season.
Based on merit, Bonk has proven time and time again this season that he belongs, and soon, the Flyers will be forced to make a difficult choice.
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