Flyers Land Matvei Michkov Alternative in 2023 Re-Draft

Wheeler originally ranked Perreault seventh in his final rankings in 2023, and in those rankings, he was given quotes such as: “He’s likely going to be the fourth player from the national program picked because his game is believed to be less projectable. I’m less and less convinced of that," “He’s a better skater than he gets credit for," and "There might not be a player in this draft class who thinks the game offensively at his level.”