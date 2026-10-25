Flyers Make More Roster Moves with Injury News Looming

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Geoff Fisher, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Geoff Fisher, Imagn Images)
Oct 25, 2026 7:12 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 7:12 PM
The Flyers inch closer to full strength.
As the Philadelphia Flyers eagerly anticipate the return of numerous injured veterans, another roster move has been made, freeing up a spot in the lineup if needed.
On Sunday, the Flyers announced that forward Jacob Gaucher has been re-assigned to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he'll get back to playing in a top-line role next to top center prospect Jett Luchanko.
With Gaucher off the NHL roster, the Flyers have exactly one spot available on their 23-man roster, with key veterans Travis Konecny, Cam York, and Owen Tippett candidates to be activated from injured reserve to fill the spot.
Konecny, 29, is yet to resume skating and has been out for the Flyers since Oct. 8. The Flyers' two-time 30-goal-scorer is likely at least a week or two away from a return at this point.
As for York, though, the 25-year-old has returned to full participation in practice for the Flyers, skating on a defense pair with Rasmus Ristolainen during Friday's session at the Flyers Training Center.
Ristolainen, of course, made his return against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon, playing for the first time sinec Oct. 3.
Tippett has been considered day-to-day by the Flyers since suffering an upper-body injury in a game against Detroit on Oct. 15, and given that Gaucher, a forward, is the latest to leave the club, it certainly seems as though Tippett is next in line to come back from injury.
Tippett, 27, has been dealing with his injury for some time now, according to head coach Rick Tocchet, and the speedster finally got to a point where it was better to sit out and rest, having absorbed a heavy check from defenseman Moritz Seider in the Detroit game.
Of note, Gaucher served as the Flyers' fourth-line center for Saturday's game against Anaheim, slotting in between Denver Barkey and rookie winger Cole Knuble.
Previously, Gaucher had played wing next to Sean Couturier and Michael Bunting for the Flyers, though lines have regularly been in flux with the team's nine-game winless start, followed by a three-game win streak.
Although Tippett has largely struggled for the Flyers this season, scoring just one goal, one assist, and two points in nine games, his presence will surely be welcomed back by a Flyers team that has been featuring Noel Acciari in a top-six role as of late.
Tippett has scored at least 27 goals for the Flyers in three of the last four seasons, and if he can get going again, the Flyers will be much more likely to dig themselves out of the Eastern Conference's basement going forward.
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