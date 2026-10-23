Denver Barkey Playing 'Underrated' Role in Flyers' Youth Movement

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 23, 2026 5:42 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 5:42 PM
Move over, Bumper Bonk.
During their surprising three-game win streak, the Philadelphia Flyers have gotten major contributions from many of their youngsters, most notably Matvei Michkov, Cole Knuble, and Oliver Bonk, but the impact of the youth movement extends beyond those three.
Michkov and Trevor Zegras are tied for the team lead in scoring with eight points apiece, and Bonk has impressively racked up four assists in six games. Knuble, in his second game, recorded two goals, the first two of his career, to drive the Flyers to a 3-1 win over Buffalo, extending the win streak to three.
Another, quieter constant for the Flyers, for much of the season, has been Denver Barkey, whose importance has transcended the box score, even as he ranks fifth on the Flyers in scoring with four points in nine games.
After Friday morning's practice, head coach Rick Tocchet had lots of time for Barkey and his game so far, calling the 21-year-old "underrated," particularly on the power play, which has scored in each game of the Flyers' three-game win streak.
"Five-on-five, I think he's played really well for us. But I thought, underrated guy on the power play. His bumper position, he might not actually get on the score sheet sometimes, but he's kept plays alive, he's kept - the retrievals - pucks in play, which we had difficulty last year. I would give him a big credit on the power play, what he's doing," Tocchet said of Barkey.
"Don't get me wrong, Mich scoring, and Trevor and Porter the other night, like that's great, but I think a guy like Barkey really helps that unit with the retrievals."
Barkey said after the Flyers' practice session that playing the bumper is mostly a new experience for him, but he's been improving and getting more comfortable with the role as time has passed.
"We've been getting into the zone with possession and then keeping possession, supporting pucks really well. I feel like it takes five people on the ice to have a good power play. It's just my job to get there, to support guys when they do have pressure on them, and feel like I've been doing a good job of that now with a couple games under me belt in that position," Barkey said, "finding little tweaks and little area where I can find more space or make little improvements, but definitely starting to find my comfort in that position."
Of note, Barkey didn't play the bumper much at the junior level, as that was the job of his London Knights teammate, and current Flyers teammate, Oliver Bonk.
Bonk, who plays the bumper on the second power play unit, hasn't given Barkey any tips on his play... yet.
"We joked about it a little bit," Barkey said of Bonk. "Nothing yet. I'm sure he'll have something for me coming up here."
Barkey, a 5-foot-10 former third-round pick, has defied the odds early in his pro career, sticking at the NHL level in his first full professional season, then made the Flyers out of training camp this year.
The former Knights captain has taken on a big role for the Flyers early in his young career, having the maturity and know-how required to play center, wing, power play, and penalty kill.
While his contributions aren't necessarily as exciting as Bonk playing on the top defense pair, Knuble's two goals, or Michkov's leading the team in scoring, Barkey is very important to the Flyers and to Tocchet with his hockey IQ and versatility.
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