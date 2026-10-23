Denver Barkey Playing 'Underrated' Role in Flyers' Youth Movement

"We've been getting into the zone with possession and then keeping possession, supporting pucks really well. I feel like it takes five people on the ice to have a good power play. It's just my job to get there, to support guys when they do have pressure on them, and feel like I've been doing a good job of that now with a couple games under me belt in that position," Barkey said, "finding little tweaks and little area where I can find more space or make little improvements, but definitely starting to find my comfort in that position."