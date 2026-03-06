Flyers Make Random Roster Move, Claim Forward from Waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a surprise roster move, claiming a new forward off waivers to address their vacant fourth-line center role.
On Friday, in advance of the 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline, the Flyers added veteran center Luke Glendening from the waiver wire, adding depth to a roster that just lost two forwards in Bobby Brink and Nick Deslauriers.
Glendening, 36, was cut by the New Jersey Devils on Thursday after appearing in 52 games for the Flyers' division rival, scoring four assists and winning 51.7% of his faceoffs.
The longtime Detroit Red Wings forward has never been much of an offensive contributor, scoring more than 20 points in a season just twice in his 13-year NHL career.
But, with Deslauriers out of the picture and incumbent fourth-line center Rodrigo Abols out for the year with a lower-body injury, the Flyers needed a cheap veteran to play a role for them for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
If not Glendening, the Flyers' internal options would have included prospect Karsen Dorwart, undrafted forward Jacob Gaucher, and journeyman Lane Pederson.
Glendening will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and is currently making the veteran minimum $775k against the salary cap.
In the absences of Deslauriers and Brink, tough guy Garrett Wilson and prospect Alex Bump are expected to make the leap to the NHL.