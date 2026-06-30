Flyers' Maksim Sokolovskii Stands Out Early in Development Camp... Literally

"He's quite big, especially beside me. It doesn't make me feel too good about myself," the 5-foot-8 Denver Barkey said of Sokolovskii after his on-ice session. "I only watched two games [during the season], but obviously he's a big boy, throws his body around. I think he's got a lot of raw skill. When I watch, it seems like he moves really well, moves the puck well for being six-eight (sic) at that age. It's pretty impressive, and I think he's got a really high ceiling."