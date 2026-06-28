Flyers Draft Wrap: Pick Grades, Outlook, What Comes Next

The physicality and stick work are already good, but the Flyers are going to need to teach Sokolovskii how to do anything with the puck on his stick and in the opposing zone. Flyers general manager Danny Briere believes that the massive Kazakh rearguard made significant strides throughout the year, and how far Sokolovskii can go will determine if he's a first-pair guy or a third-pair guy at the NHL level.