Flyers Prospect Jack Nesbitt Reveals Exciting NCAA Commitment; Instant Takeaways
Nesbitt takes the Martone route... just with a different school in the same state.
Officially, as of next season, top Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jack Nesbitt will be following in the footsteps of 2025 draft classmate Porter Martone... kind of.
On Thursday, the 19-year-old former first-round pick announced some rather exciting news via Instagram, committing to the NCAA's University of Michigan for the 2026-27 season.
Nesbitt's offensive development has stagnated a bit; in 2024-25, he scored 25 goals and 64 points in 65 games, and followed that up with 35 goals and 58 points in 55 games this year.
To be clear, Nesbitt's game in the NHL with the Flyers probably won't be built on scoring, but there is some cause for concern when a 6-foot-5 player isn't exactly dominating against players younger and smaller than him.
Fortunately, though, Nesbitt is going the Martone route of college development, which is going to force him to learn to adapt on the fly playing against experienced young men in the NCAA.
Since making his NHL debut for the Flyers on March 31, Martone has sung the praises of his rival Michigan State University at every possible turn, thanking teammates, coaches, and staffers alike.
So, while it isn't quite the same, the Flyers will again have two prospects playing college puck in Michigan this season with Nesbitt (UMich) and Shane Vansaghi (Mich. St.).
For Nesbitt's development, the jump to Michigan is going to be a pretty pivotal one, as he needs to add mass to his wiry frame and add at least some speed and finesse to his gangly skating.
The reigning No. 12 overall pick has adequate enough puck skills for a middle-six center and plays with decent details in a two-way game.
Is Nesbitt's hockey IQ strong enough to mask the skating, putting him in positions to succeed at all times by playing with anticipation?
That remains to be seen, but it can be done. See Flyers captain Sean Couturier, for example.
But, for Nesbitt to reach Couturier's Selke Trophy-winning level, he'll need to continue mature his game and find more ways to make an offensive impact.
For as much flak as he might get for his lack of scoring today, Couturier was a dominant scorer in the QMJHL prior to being drafted by the Flyers back in 2011, and even enjoyed himself a couple of 30-goal, 70-point campaigns in the NHL.
And, perhaps most importantly, expectations for the young Nesbitt should be tempered.
It would be unfair to expect a Martone situation where he plays one year in college, then jumps onto a moving NHL train and begins producing immediately.
For a player with Nesbitt's size and profile, a few seasons of college, and even some AHL time, will be beneficial and help ensure the Flyers they don't end up with a half-baked prospect with untapped potential.
As things currently stand, Nesbitt figures to slot in behind Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage as Michigan's No. 2 center, which is a fair role for him and an ideal jumping-off point to begin his NCAA career.