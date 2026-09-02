Flyers' Path Back to Playoffs Just Got Way Harder

The Flyers are on the wrong side of an arms race in the Metropolitan Division.
One of the surprises of the 2025-26 season, the Philadelphia Flyers reached the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2020, but if the Flyers want to make it back there again in 2027, the odds are beginning to stack against them.
All things equal, the Flyers had a banal offseason. The franchise's attempt to lure Leo Carlsson to Philadelphia on a five-year, $90 million offer sheet was exciting, and the player did sign the deal, but the Anaheim Ducks were impelled to keep their No. 1 center and did so after a few days of fanfare.
After all that, the Flyers ended up with external additions like Noel Acciari, Nolan Foote, and Danila Klimovich, as well as previous trade acquisitions Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit. Acciari will be an upgrade on the regressing Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line, but the Flyers otherwise added no needle-movers.
That can't be said for some of the other teams in the Metropolitan Division, and especially those who missed the playoffs last year and are looking to avoid that fate again in 2027.
Even the Pittsburgh Penguins, whom the Flyers met in the first round of the playoffs, beefed up more this offseason than the Flyers did.
Flyers rivals gearing up for playoff push
In addition to adding Trevor van Riemsdyk and Andrei Kuzmenko, the Penguins also traded for breakout candidates like Nick Robertson and Kaedan Korczak.
The New York Rangers, while still not much of a threat, reshuffled the deck and added Joonas Korpisalo, Eeli Tolvanen, Marcus Pettersson, and Sean Durzi while shipping out Will Borgen and Vincent Trocheck.
However, the biggest threats to the Flyers' playoff spot are the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals.
Washington is arguably the most improved team of the offseason, bringing back future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin while complementing him with the additions of power forward Alex Tuch, speedster Jordan Kyrou, and veteran forward Boone Jenner, while also retaining Anthony Beauvillier for another year.
Further north, the Devils dumped their biggest distraction in Simon Nemec and their worst contract in Jacob Markstrom. Those trades yielded, or helped yield, Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist, Ben Steeves, and Luke Evangelista, with the latter enjoying a remarkable 56-point breakout on a rather dire Nashville team hurtling towards the gutter at warp speed.
The Devils, who pulled off the stunning Evangelista trade late Tuesday night, add the 24-year-old winger to a forward group that already boasts Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, free agent signing Anthony Mantha, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Dawson Mercer.
That doesn't include Connor Brown, who matched his career-high 43 points amid a late-season surge after finding chemistry with Hughes and Bratt, and prospect Lenni Hameenaho.
The Flyers were already bound to run into some trouble with the beefed up Caps and a souped-up Devils team, and now the Devils just got even better at the top of their lineup.
It's not as if the Flyers are doomed, though; Porter Martone, if we're doing semantics, can be considered an offseason addition, and improved contributions from Matvei Michkov will do wonders, too.
It will also be exciting to see what a full season of Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, Martone, and Tyson Foerster, who played just 29 regular season games last year.
The Flyers have often said that their players will dictate the terms of this rebuild, and the youngsters, in particular, will have the opportunity to prove themselves against the staunchest divisional competition they've faced to date.