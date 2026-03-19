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Flyers' Porter Martone Robbed of Hobey Baker Contention cover image

Flyers' Porter Martone Robbed of Hobey Baker Contention

Jonathan Bailey
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Top Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone has never quite gotten the respect he deserved since being drafted, and that trend is only continuing as his NHL debut draws nearer.

On Wednesday, the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey's best player, were revealed.

Martone was, almost unfathomably, not among them.

Instead, James Hagens, Gavin McKenna, T.J. Hughes, Eric Pohlkamp, Max Plante, Trey Augustine, Hayden Stavroff, Felix Trudeau, Ethan Wyttenbach, and fellow Michigan State forward Charlie Stramel are up for the honor this year.

Martone, 19, ranks eighth in the NCAA in scoring, tied with Stavroff and Trudeau at 47 points.

The Philadelphia Flyers have only one post-NHL trade deadline call-up remaining, and it is becoming increasingly clear which prospect they are going to use it on come the final days of the season.
thehockeynews.comTop Flyers Prospect Already Cooking in New EnvironmentThe Philadelphia Flyers have only one post-NHL trade deadline call-up remaining, and it is becoming increasingly clear which prospect they are going to use it on come the final days of the season.

At the same time, though, Martone's 1.42 points per game rank fourth in the college scene, trailing only Stavroff (1.47), McKenna (1.5), and Wyttenbach (1.53). 

As for Stramel, he's off from Martone by quite a bit.

The Minnesota Wild prospect has 44 points in 35 games and averages a more modest 1.26 points per game.

Martone's snub should only further fuel him with his potential NHL debut for the Flyers coming as early as next month, and it's not uncharted territory for him, either.

The Flyers, who have a band of slept-on players in their own individual ways, make for a perfect home for Martone, and that doesn't even account for his agitating playing style.

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