Flyers' Porter Martone Robbed of Hobey Baker Contention

Top Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone has never quite gotten the respect he deserved since being drafted, and that trend is only continuing as his NHL debut draws nearer.
On Wednesday, the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey's best player, were revealed.
Martone was, almost unfathomably, not among them.
Instead, James Hagens, Gavin McKenna, T.J. Hughes, Eric Pohlkamp, Max Plante, Trey Augustine, Hayden Stavroff, Felix Trudeau, Ethan Wyttenbach, and fellow Michigan State forward Charlie Stramel are up for the honor this year.
Martone, 19, ranks eighth in the NCAA in scoring, tied with Stavroff and Trudeau at 47 points.