Top Flyers Prospect Already Cooking in New Environment

The Philadelphia Flyers have only one post-NHL trade deadline call-up remaining, and it is becoming increasingly clear which prospect they are going to use it on come the final days of the season.
For as long as they remain maddeningly inconsistent, and incapable of winning multiple games in regulation, the Flyers are playoff longshots at best.
At the time of this writing, the Flyers are six points out of a playoff spot with 16 games remaining, and tiebreakers won't be kind to them since they have the second-fewest regulation wins in the Eastern Conference (20) and the fewest regulation and overtime wins (ROW, 23) in the conference.
With that all in mind, the Flyers are overwhelmingly likely to bring in one more prospect for a look at the end of the season, and that is going to end up being none other than David Jiricek, their prized trade acquisition in the Bobby Brink swap deal on trade deadline day.
Jiricek, 22, is already thriving in his new environment with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, having quickly racked up a goal, three assists, and four points in just three games.
Each of his three assists -- 5-on-5, 6-on-5, and power play -- came in the Phantoms' 4-3 dramatic comeback overtime win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night, and Jiricek's only goal with the Phantoms thus far also came on the power play.
The Flyers and their dreaded 32nd-ranked power play can use all the help they can get as they continue to helplessly fail with their playoff hopes on the line.
Notably, Jiricek has already produced half of the offense he had all season coming into his new NHL home.
In 49 games between the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, Jiricek managed only two goals, eight assists, and 10 points and had a -15 rating.
So far with the Phantoms? It's a small sample size, but Jiricek is holding strong defensively with a neutral +0 rating while doing a little bit of everything at the other end of the ice.
In the last week, right-shot veteran Noah Juulsen ceded his place in the lineup to the diminutive Emil Andrae, who has rewarded head coach Rick Tocchet with points in consecutive contests.
If the Flyers continue that theme as their playoff hopes wane, Jiricek could quickly find himself jumping into the NHL lineup in place of a veteran like Nick Seeler or Rasmus Ristolainen.
It would be unwise to label Jiricek a future first-pairing defenseman already, especially until his agility and four-way mobility improves, but his talent is undeniable and is immediately jumping off the page for the Flyers organization.