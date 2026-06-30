Flyers Re-Sign Depth Forward at Reasonable Price

On Tuesday, TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Flyers and depth forward Carl Grundstrom, acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the Ryan Ellis trade, have agreed to a one-year contract worth $1 million.
The Flyers cannot officially announce the deal until Wednesday, when free agency opens for the NHL.
Grundstrom, 28, scored nine goals, four assists, and 13 points in 47 games for the Flyers last season, primarily featuring in a bottom-six role, and occasionally playing with Noah Cates and Matvei Michkov because of his speed.
With the departures of Nick Deslauriers and, more recently, Garnet Hathaway, the Flyers had a need for a depth energy winger, and they will keep one around with Grundstrom.
Plus, Nikita Grebenkin only just returned from a four-month absense due to a mystery on Tuesday, and he'll need the offseason to continue to recover and get back up to speed.
With Grundstrom back in the mix, the Flyers still need to re-sign free agents Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, Grebenkin, Luke Glendening, Garrett Wilson, Noah Juulsen, and Rodrigo Abols, though not all will be back in Philadelphia next season.
The Flyers have approximately $32 million in cap space to work with after re-signing Grundstrom.