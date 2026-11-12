Flyers Respond to Trade Chatter with Strong Performance, But Oilers Still Win

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Walter Tychnowitz, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Walter Tychnowitz, Imagn Images)
Nov 12, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 12:00 PM
One of the best games the Flyers have played this season, despite the result.
Ahead of Wednesday night's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers, Flyers general manager Danny Briere met with the team and asked them to focus on hockey amidst the Matvei Michkov trade rumors. And despite the loss, the team played like it had something to prove.
Naturally, playing against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Oilers is a tough task for anyone, especially with McDavid putting up video game numbers with his 49 points in 20 games this season.
McDavid's only assist came on the power play, as he and Draisaitl combined for just two assists in the contest.
"I think we, especially against a team like that, don't want to open up the game, and you want to stick to the game plan and be patient. I thought, for most part of the night, we did a good job at creating plays, putting pucks deep when we needed to, and making plays when we had to," said Flyers captain Sean Couturier.
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To start the game, the Flyers played a pretty strong first period, out-shooting the Oilers 13-6. Michkov nearly picked up an assist on a no-look pass to Jamie Drysdale, but Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry made a great save going post to post.
In the second period, a tough sequence from Oliver Bonk led to an Oilers goal. The rookie Flyers defenseman stood guard in front of Dan Vladar, but lost track of his man, Zach Hyman.
A missed slap shot from long range caromed off the boards and right to Hyman, who shook Bonk and deposited past Vladar for an easy goal while falling.
Just under 10 minutes later, Hyman put the Oilers ahead 2-0 on the power play, scoring in the blue paint and cashing in on an interference penalty from Bonk.
Fortunately, the Flyers were able to fight back a bit, as Tyson Foerster sniped a shot past Jarry in the dying seconds of a Flyers power play to bring Philadelphia within a goal with 3:11 left in the second.
Through two periods, the Flyers were out-shooting the Oilers 28-13, and the 2-1 deficit they carried was certainly uncharitable to how they played.
Tasked with tying the game, the Flyers had a surprisingly ineffective third period, getting out-shot 9-4 by the Oilers. Coming to the rescue, defenseman Travis Sanheim scored his third of the year, powering his way to Jarry's crease and stuffing the puck in to tie the game at 2-2.
Rasmus Ristolainen, who returned from injury for the second time this season, picked up his first assist of the season on Sanheim's goal, and Michkov added a secondary assist.
"Felt alright, obviously practicing and skating. Never the same [as] playing a game, but, obviously, it was fun to be back and be in the battle with the guys," Ristolainen said after the game
Overtime, unfortunately, was more of the same for the Flyers. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard ended the game in just 47 seconds, taking advantage of an unfortunate bounce off the stick of Drysdale, who initially made a nice play to break up a pass.
Leading to the Oilers' game-ending possession, Owen Tippett made an unusual line change, advancing the puck into the the Edmonton zone, fumbling his handle, and handing the puck off instead of regrouping and getting off the ice.
Christian Dvorak, who was left to battle the Oilers 3-on-1 by himself, hucked the puck blindly up the boards to McDavid, who raced down the other way and helped orchestrate the winner.
"There's not much I can say other than the guys played really good hockey. Structured, we had some chances," head coach Rick Tocchet assessed postgame. "I guess the only negatives are, overtime is something... we gotta figure this out. But that's the only negative for me. The whole game was real positive."
Vladar made 21 saves on 24 shots in the contest, while Ristolainen played 18:24 in his return to action. Notably, Michkov led all Flyers forwards in ice time with 20:44, including 4:43 on the power play.
Veteran forward Noel Acciari suffered an injury after being tripped by Jarry late in the second period, and the Flyers subsequently ruled him out for the night with an upper-body injury. Tocchet did not have an update on Acciari after the game.
Avry Lewis-McDougall of The Hockey News contributed to this story.
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