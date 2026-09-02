Flyers Reveal Sweeping Staff Changes Ahead of 2026-27 Season

A former Maple Leafs executive joins the fold.
Though some additions had already been reported and announced previously, the Philadelphia Flyers have officially revealed sweeping changes to their training staff and hockey operations department ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Among the most notable fresh faces, the Flyers officially announced that Alex Ambrose will serve as the head athletic trainer, taking over for Tommy Alva after serving as an assistant for the Flyers since 2023.
Zach Casinelli comes over from the Florida organization, joining Ambrose as an assistant athletic trainer. Melissa Rucker, who has been a massage therapist for the Flyers since 2020, has been promoted to head massage therapist.
Another big change for the Flyers is the addition of Abe Edson, who also earned a big promotion, going from Minnesota's assistant strength and conditioning coach to the Flyers' head of athlete performance.
Edson's Flyers staff will include performance coach Chris Gratton, who comes over from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms; Lorne Goldenberg, a performance development coach who has worked in hockey for over 40 years and will work with Flyers players on customized training programs; and Ryan Adkins, who trades his role as physical therapist for the MLB's Seattle Mariners for director of athlete rehabilitation with the Flyers.
Flyers hire Maple Leafs advisor
As for front office and front office-adjacent roles, the Flyers made only one change, and that is the addition of Dave Morrison as an amateur scout.
Morrison, 64, had been with the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2004, serving in roles like amateur scout, director of amateur scouting, director of professional scouting, and director of player personnel before transitioning to senior advisor in 2023-24.
Morrison has been scouting in the NHL since 1999, when he began as an amateur scout for the Vancouver Canucks
A former NHL player himself, Morrison, of course, oversaw the drafting of players like Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, new Flyers goalie Joseph Woll, and many more during his time in Toronto with the Maple Leafs.
He'll join familiar names like Mark Greig, Kyle Shero, and Ken Hoodikoff on the amateur scouting staff.
Other changes made by the Flyers include Kevin Braeunle's promotion to manager Flyers team services; Joe Hurley's promotion to Phantoms head athletic trainer; Evan Hanberry joins the Phantoms as head strength and conditioning coach from Penn State; Gavin Bastarche join the Phantoms as assistant strength and conditioning coach from Boston College; Jon Evans's promotion to Phantoms head equipment manager, and the addition of Liam Singer as assistant Phantoms equipment manager from Dartmouth.