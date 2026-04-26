Flyers Set to Bench Matvei Michkov; Rick Tocchet Explains

Michkov has zero points in four playoff games for the Flyers.
After leading the Philadelphia Flyers in scoring after the Olympic break, Matvei Michkov has fallen flat against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Michkov, 21, has yet to record a point for the Flyers this postseason, joining Tyson Foerster as the only two forwards (who have played) in that category.
The problem, though, is that the Russian phenom isn't as physical or versatile as Foerster, and it's forced head coach Rick Tocchet to use center Noah Cates as a rogue player at times due to the line's overall ineffectiveness.
Things came to a head in a 4-2 Game 4 loss to the Penguins, when Michkov was out-attempted 14-1--yes, 14-1--at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.
The former No. 7 overall pick needs opportunities and possession in the offensive zone to contribute, and those opportunities have been far and few between.
Hypothetically, Tocchet's idea of having Cates and Denver Barkey fetch the puck for Michkov on the forecheck should have worked, but it hasn't. Now it's time to adjust.
At Sunday's practice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., Michkov was observed to be taking line rushes with projected scratches Garrett Wilson and Carl Grundstrom, while rookie Alex Bump skated with Foerster and Cates.
The Flyers are up 3-1 in the series because they've gotten scoring from the first and fourth lines (Christian Dvorak and Sean Couturier units) that were meant to be handling matchup duties against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
On the other hand, the Trevor Zegras and Cates lines that were set up to have easier matchups have done very little of that, though Zegras and Travis Konecny drove the bus for the Flyers in Game 4, specifically.
So, why is Tocchet making the expected move now, with the Flyers needing some offense and with Michkov producing in key moments as recently as a week ago?
"I just think he's part of the young group. Barks went through it a little bit, Bump a little bit. You hit, not the wall, but you kind of plateau. There's a lot of pace in the playoffs," Tocchet was quoted as saying of Michkov by PHLY's Charlie O'Connor.
"I think it's OK to evaluate them every once in a while, give them a rest and stuff. Whether it's Matvei, whether it's Bumper, it doesn't really matter. I think that's the way you develop them as players."
By default, the new-look Bump, Cates, and Foerster trio should look better and more cohesive. They're better suited for the responsibilities they'll have than Barkey and Michkov were together.
What the immediate future holds for Michkov is currently unclear, but each game he went without scoring or improving made this moment increasingly likely.
Now, we'll have to wait and see how the 21-year-old responds to yet another challenging moment in his young career.