Flyers Set to Benefit from Maple Leafs NHL Draft Lottery Win

This Flyers trade keeps getting better.
Thanks to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Philadelphia Flyers are positioned nicely to add another extremely talented young player to their cupboard in the near future.
On Tuesday night, the Maple Leafs, perhaps unsurprisingly, won the NHL draft lottery outright, securing themselves the No. 1 overall pick and the rights to draft Gavin McKenna after a disastrous 2025-26 season.
Toronto, we can expect, will keep the first overall pick and select McKenna or another top prospect, which also means the Maple Leafs will be giving away their first-round picks in 2027 and 2028.
The Maple Leafs originally traded a conditional 2026 first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for Brandon Carlo, with the conditions being top-five protection. Because the Maple Leafs won the first pick, that 2026 first-round pick slides to 2027.
But the Flyers received a conditional 2027 first-round pick from the Maple Leafs in the Scott Laughton trade, which is top-10 protected. So, if the 2027 first-round pick is another top-10 pick, the Maple Leafs will have to choose whether it goes to the Flyers or Bruins.
The Maple Leafs and the Bruins are obviously rivals and play in the same division, and the Flyers will get the pick anyway if it is outside of the top 10.
To make a long story short, the only way the Flyers don't get the Maple Leafs' 2027 first-round pick is if they decide to give a top-10 pick to their division rival. We can assume that probably isn't going to happen.
As things stand, with all that said, the Flyers have their first-round pick this year, their own first and Toronto's first next year, as well as both second-round picks and three total third-round picks.
That's a lot of ammo to go out and trade for a good player.
We all know the Flyers need a No. 1 center and another really good defenseman, and the odds suggest they will find neither of those things in the 2026 draft since they are still alive in the playoffs.
But, with Toronto's pick, they could very well do that in 2027, should the Flyers decide not to trade that pick outright.
Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews may or may not be out there on the NHL trade market, and players like Adam Fantilli, Shane Wright, Jason Robertson, Ivan Demidov, Kent Johnson, Alex Nikishin, Simon Edvinsson, Olen Zellweger, and Pavel Mintyukov are all RFAs this offseason or the next.
The Flyers will have a host of intriguing options available to them at multiple positions over the next two summers if they choose not to draft a player and accelerate the Stanley Cup timeline a bit.