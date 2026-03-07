NHL Trade Tracker: Which Former Flyers Found New Homes at Trade Deadline?

The Philadelphia Flyers were fairly active ahead of the 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline Friday, but many of their old friends, too, ended up being attractive trade pieces for contending teams.
To round up the Flyers' business on the day, they made a few moves that shook up the roster, but nothing too major.
Notably, Rasmus Ristolainen stayed put, while Bobby Brink and Nick Deslauriers made way for David Jiricek and a 2027 seventh-round pick,
Other Flyers, who have long been away from the organization, made waves around the NHL.
One of the biggest deals involving a former Flyers forward came from the West, where the St. Louis Blues shipped captain Brayden Schenn off to the New York Islanders for a whopping package of Jonathan Drouin, goalie prospect Marcus Gidlof, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick.
Schenn's older brother, former Flyers defenseman Luke Schenn, was dealt to Buffalo by Winnipeg, alongside Logan Stanley, in exchange for former first-round pick Isak Rosen (drafted using the Flyers' first-round pick in the original Ristolainen trade), defenseman Jacob Bryson, a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.
Those two are a pretty valuable pair of brothers!
Then, to round out the trade deadline, ex-Flyers forward Scott Laughton, who was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs this time last year for Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round pick, moved to the Los Angeles Kings for a measly conditional 2026 third-round pick.
Overall, that's a tidy piece of business for the Flyers, and an absolutely astonishing management of assets by the Maple Leafs.
And there you have all the former Flyers who found new homes at the NHL trade deadline this year.
Of course, Ryan Poehling was moved in the summer, but it's worth noting that he extended with Anaheim, too.
Perhaps the Flyers are saving their best business for last for the 2026 offseason.