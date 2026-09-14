Flyers' Spencer Gill Bouncing Back from Injury-Plagued Seasons

Flyers prospect putting himself firmly back on the radar with a strong rookie camp.
Not every talented Philadelphia Flyers prospect has been able to enjoy a straightforward, linear development path. In some cases, that is due to their environment, and in others, unavoidable and untimely injuries.
The latter is true for prospect defenseman Spencer Gill, who has played in only 67 regular season games, including just 16 last season, since being drafted 59th overall by the Flyers in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Still, despite the compounded lost development time from a season-ending ankle break to end the 2024-25 season and a significant upper-body injury late in 2025, the 20-year-old is blazing the comeback trail, starting with two strong performances in the Rookie Series against the New York Rangers over the weekend.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach John Snowden, who will get to know Gill extra well as his coach in his first pro season, had nothing but good things to say about the 6-foot-4 defender so far.
"It's been a tough couple of years for him with injuries. He's an awesome kid. He just wants to learn, he wants to work. He's got great energy about him. I thought he was really good this weekend. I thought he showed some really good, high-quality things you're going to want out of a defenseman," Snowden said of Gill on Monday.
"He's big, he's long, he's poised when the puck hits his stick. One of the biggest things we talked about after the game was just his ability to get guys on his back under pressure and just drop his heart rate and make a really positive play. There was one, I think it was in the second period, where he was under pressure from our offensive blue line all the way back to almost the crease, and he kept a guy on his back the whole way and shook him and skated and we were going the other way quick.
"And those are some pretty good moments, when you see a guy at his size and his ability, a right-shot defenseman that can hold onto the puck and suck guys in and make a positive play coming out of it."
Where Spencer Gill currently fits and will fit with the Flyers
Snowden and the Flyers had Gill feature in a variety of roles over the weekend to test his mettle, including the second power play unit and penalty kill. Transporting and moving the puck, as Snowden highlighted above, is one of the young defender's more underrated skills.
Ty Murchison, who wore the 'C' for the Flyers in Game 1 against the Rangers, was Gill's defense partner for that matchup, and camp invitee Riley Steen filled in for the next.
For the young Gill, playing in both matchups was important as a means to get extra reps; as Snowden and the Flyers are calling it now, camp has already started for the young players.
While it's all but a certainty Gill will start his pro career in the AHL with Snowden and the Phantoms, making a positive impression on the coaching staff after all the injuries will only boost his stocks going foward.
The right side of the Flyers' blue line is suddenly crowded with Jamie Drysdale, Oliver Bonk, David Jiricek, Gill, Brek Liske, and Carter Amico among the former first- and second-round picks gunning for long-term NHL roster spots in Philadelphia.
This Flyers regime's modus operandi has always been to allow the players to decide their own fate, which means Gill will have to beat out other players and prove that he belongs above the rest.
After a challenging two seasons, he's back to charting the course towards doing just that.