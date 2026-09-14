Flyers' Spencer Gill Bouncing Back from Injury-Plagued Seasons

"He's big, he's long, he's poised when the puck hits his stick. One of the biggest things we talked about after the game was just his ability to get guys on his back under pressure and just drop his heart rate and make a really positive play. There was one, I think it was in the second period, where he was under pressure from our offensive blue line all the way back to almost the crease, and he kept a guy on his back the whole way and shook him and skated and we were going the other way quick.