Flyers Star Winger Makes NHL Insider's New Trade Board

Teams will be lining up for this Flyers player.
The NHL trade market has heavily favored sellers over the last few days, and the Philadelphia Flyers could choose to cash in on one of their most popular players as a result.
Ahead of Friday's 2026 NHL Draft, NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted his compiled list of the top 40 trade targets around the league, which is ordered by likeliness of a trade coming together.
There weren't any surprises at the very top of Seravalli's list: Dylan Larkin, Mason McTavish, and Matthew Knies were among the oft-discussed names high in the ranking.
Notably, there was only one Flyers player included by Seravalli, and that is winger Owen Tippett, who clocks in at 39th on the list of the 40 names.
It has been reported several times over recent weeks and months that the Flyers do not necessarily want to trade Owen Tippett, unless an offer they absolutely cannot refuse is made.
Tippett, 27, will have a 10-team no-trade list kick in on July 1, so that, more than anything else, could be a driving factor in any potential trade from the Flyers' perspective.
Tippett's $6.25 million cap hit is looking more and modest with each passing year, especially with his ability to create offense for himself using his legs.
At the same time, the Flyers have decisions to consider at the winger position.
Porter Martone will be playing in his first full NHL season in 2025-26, and we can assume that Matvei Michkov will stick around for the long haul, too.
That leaves two more spots in the top-six for Travis Konecny, Tyson Foerster, Tippett, Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, and, potentially, Trevor Zegras if he cannot stick at center permanently.
Plus, the Flyers still hold the 21st overall pick in Friday's draft, which could very well be used on another winger given Tippett's age and Konecny's age.
Some teams picking inside the top-15, like the Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken, and San Jose Sharks (the ninth pick, not the second), may feel incentivized to trade their picks for more immediate help to take the next step.
The Flyers have plenty of wingers to offer, with Tippett clearly being the most valuable of the bunch with his rare combination of size, athleticism, speed, and skill, and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could always be included to make it a real package.
Ristolainen was, notably, left off Seravalli's list, though the trade market this week has proven that this could change at any minute.
Tippett's name remains one to watch, however.