Flyers Training Camp Day 1: Early Standouts and Rising Prospects

"The 2-on-2, held his head up, took the net head-on, had a hell of a goal at the top shelf, I think. I mean, those are the things I want him to do," head coach Rick Tocchet said after practice. "Like, I want him to be, you know, high-wire act. Man, go for it, like, don't be so cautious. And I think that goal, he wasn't cautious. I mean, that was a hell of a goal."