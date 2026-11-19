Philadelphia Flyers
532 Members•3,596 Posts
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Nov 19, 2026 6:35 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 6:35 PM
Flyers star taking a team-first approach.
Amid a brutal start to the 2026-27 season, followed by Matvei Michkov trade rumors, the Flyers continued to be mired in controversy. Veteran forward Travis Konecny was the latest to find himself in the spotlight, but he's dismissed the chatter entirely.
On Tuesday, it was reported that Konecny, 29, is struggling to reconcile with ceding roles on the team to youngsters like Michkov and Porter Martone.
And, on top of that, it was also said that Konecny is one of the veterans players frustrated with Michkov, with the latter's trade rumors dominating headlines around the NHL in the last week.
Meeting with reporters in Ottawa, though, Konecny took the opportunity to clear the air regarding his future with the Flyers and his relationship with teammates, downplaying all the negativity.
Related stories
"I have a relationship with Danny B, and if anything of any importance was out there, he would talk to me, and I would talk to him, so I don't pay attention to anything that people say," Konecny was quoted as saying by Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
"I'm a big believer in having fun with those guys and pushing them along, and as long as those guys are pushing us, too, that means we're getting better as a team. So, it's positive stuff."
Konecny, the Flyers' leading scorer in each of the last five seasons, has a no-move clause, so even if the Flyers were to approach their top winger regarding a trade, he can just decline it and the story ends there.
On the other side, the Flyers could emulate other teams and force Konecny into a significantly reduced role to coerce him into a trade, but that isn't how they operate. It won't happen.
The 5-foot-10 spark plug winger has two goals, four assists, and six points in 14 games this season, dealing with a lower-body injury in the middle of the early portion of the season
Michkov has stepped up with Konecny's struggles, scoring 11 goals, eight assists, and 19 points in 24 games, pacing the Flyers in goals and points through the first quarter of the season.
Obviously, things haven't gone Konecny's way to start the season, and it's clear he's as disappointed as everyone else is. Any potential trade the Flyers entertain would be an obvious sell-low move for a player who isn't getting any younger, which is bad for value and bad for business.
The Flyers badly need an improvement from Konecny, amongst many other players, to make something of this rotten season, and it seems as though both sides are committed to making that happen.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy