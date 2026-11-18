Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PM
After a sluggish start incited boos in Philadelphia, the veterans rallied.
In the face of heavy scrutiny, and after another truly awful start, the Flyers, led by the veterans, finally found a way to close out a game and play for the win, defeating the Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night in what ended up being a thriller.
A pin drop could be heard after the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena during and immediately after the first 20 minutes.
Mattias Samuelsson scored an unsightly goal on Flyers netminder Joseph Woll to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead just 47 seconds into the contest, and by the end of the first frame, the Flyers were trailing 1-0 and losing the shot battle 8-6.
Then, the second period started, and the Flyers suddenly woke up.
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Noah Cates made a nice play to beat Rasmus Dahlin in a wall battle, which allowed Matvei Michkov to feed Jamie Drysdale from behind the net for a short-side one-timer goal.
Sabres star Tage Thompson took advantage of a Cam York turnover, cashing on Zach Benson's pass from below the goal line to restore the one-goal lead.
But, as they say in hockey, you earn your bounces, and the Flyers did that a short time later.
Drysdale, keeping a puck alive at the right point, aimlessly floated a backhander back into the zone to retain offensive possession.
Fortunately for him and the Flyers, the puck evaded three Sabres defenders and fell right to Owen Tippett, who chopped the incoming puck past goalie Alex Lyon to again tie the game, now at 2-2.
The Sabres nearly took their lead back once again at the end of the second period, when a broken play allowed a loose puck to fall right to defenseman Conor Timmins at the side of the helpless Woll's cage.
Tyson Foerster, who has owned his fair share of struggles this season, made an apt defensive play, fouling Timmins to prevent a sure goal for the Sabres.
On the ensuing penalty kill, Christian Dvorak drew a high stick from Thompson, ending the Buffalo power play after just 43 seconds.
With the 4-on-4 time running into the third period, Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim gave the Flyers their first lead of the game, slotting home a feed from Dvorak on an offensive zone steal from Denver Barkey.
"It's a big sequence, right? Those things happen. You know, it doesn't go. They score the goal, maybe things are different. Dvo, who had a great game today, draws the penalty. So yeah, that's a big sequence for us," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet remarked after the game.
"It's a two-goal swing, right? If they score, but we flip it, we score. Then all of a sudden we're [3-2]. So yeah, it's a big moment."
The Sabres didn't go quietly, as Jiri Kulich found the back of the net to again tie the game, this time at 3-3, though Dvorak, less than a minute later, would catch Lyon way off his angle to score the game-winner.
For the first time in what feels like forever, the Flyers got meaningful contributions from many of their veteran players who have been passengers far too often this season.
Dvorak, with his goal, assist, and drawn penalty, was instrumental in the win, and it was Nick Seeler who sprung him down the left wing for the eventual game-winner.
Drysdale, who didn't record his first point of the season until Game 12 - coincidentally against Buffalo on Oct. 21 - now has 12 points in his last 13 games. The 24-year-old is now on pace for 42 points this season, which would be a new career-high, building on the 32 he posted last season.
As for the Michkov of it all, it's reassuring, too, that even when the Flyers' young star isn't at his very best, he's still finding ways to make an impact, helping set up the Flyers' first and last goals of the night against Buffalo.
Of course, not much has changed. The Flyers are still just 7-11-6 with 20 points this season, good for only 24th in the NHL. They have a ton of work to do if they want to make anything out of this season, and many would argue at this point that they'd prefer the top draft pick.
Anyhow, the current Flyers don't care about that, and at least for one night, they can celebrate a solid team win, even if they only showed up to play for 40 of the 60 minutes against the Sabres.
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