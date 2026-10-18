Flyers X-Factor: Young Stars Emerge as New Dynamic Duo

"Honestly, these past couple weeks, I think we've gotten a lot closer. I think for him, English isn't his first language, so I think for me, to kind of go out of my way and start those conversations," Martone said of Michkov and their growing bond together. "Asking about his family, asking about his brother. I think that just builds chemistry on the ice. He's been awesome this year, definitely speaking more English, being more vocal in the room, so it's awesome to see. For us, we're 19 and 21 in this league, so we got a long ways to go."