Flyers X-Factor: Young Stars Emerge as New Dynamic Duo

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 18, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 18, 2026 11:00 AM
A rapidly growing bond on and off the ice.
Not much has gone right for the Philadelphia Flyers through the first 10 games of their season, but after picking up their first win of the season in Game 10, they may have stumbled upon the secret sauce.
In Saturday night's emphatic 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, forwards Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone combined for the Flyers' first two goals, with Martone tying the game at 1-1 and with Michkov establishing a 2-1 lead on the power play.
Michkov, 21, and Martone, 19, appear to be rapidly establishing chemistry, especially now that head coach Rick Tocchet has paired them together, with Noah Cates centering down the middle.
It's helped the young Michkov that, since his rookie season in 2024-25, the Flyers have continually, gradually incorporated more young players closer to his age. Martone falls into that category, and it's already looking like it's paying off.
Both Flyers wingers, despite their relative inexperience both in life and on the ice, are looking out for each other.
"Honestly, these past couple weeks, I think we've gotten a lot closer. I think for him, English isn't his first language, so I think for me, to kind of go out of my way and start those conversations," Martone said of Michkov and their growing bond together. "Asking about his family, asking about his brother. I think that just builds chemistry on the ice. He's been awesome this year, definitely speaking more English, being more vocal in the room, so it's awesome to see. For us, we're 19 and 21 in this league, so we got a long ways to go."
It's a huge testament to Martone's character, especially still being just 19, showing that kind of consideration for his Russian teammate.
Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone celebrate a goal together. (Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
The language barrier between Michkov and his Flyers teammates and staff has been an oft-discussed talking point over the last three seasons, and it says a lot that Martone recognizes that and tries to build a real bond with Michkov, rather than just keeping it strictly hockey.
That's leadership.
Michkov, too, has been a leader for the young Martone, having been in the rookie's shoes once in the not-so-distant past.
Michkov was drafted seventh overall in 2023, and Martone sixth overall in 2025. They've both had to deal with lofty expectations at a young age.
"I remember my first year, when I play every game so hard. And, you know, media, media, media, Calder Trophy, so hard for him," Michkov said of Martone after the win over the Senators. "And he needs support. I support every time, for ice and for life, too. Step by step. I want he win, I support him."
Because of the role they played in Saturday night's win and the circumstances surrounding it, the Flyers' young duo has become an instant hit amongst fans, and understandably so.
They're the two most exciting players on the team, as well as two of the youngest, and together Michkov and Martone are starting to show the city of Philadelphia that the future doesn't have to wait.
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