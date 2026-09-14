For Flyers' Top Prospects, Training Camp Already Started

"We were pretty direct in the first meeting that we had for rookie camp, is that their camp is starting now. So with the new makeup of how the training camps are now in the NHL, there's not a whole lot of time to make an impression. So, for the rookies and the guys that are coming into main camp, they got to be ready to go right from the start of this camp," Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach John Snowden said after practice Monday with an exclamatory two-hand tap at the podium.