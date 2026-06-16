Former Flyers Coach John Tortorella Out of NHL Job... Again

For the second time in as many seasons, Tortorella is a free agent.
Despite wildly unprecedented success with the Vegas Golden Knights, former Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has re-joined the NHL's coaching carousel.
After replacing the fired Bruce Cassidy, Tortorella, 67, ripped off a 7-0-1 run to end the 2025-26 regular season, then went 14-8 in the playoffs en route to the Stanley Cup Final.
The caveat, though, is that Tortorella's truncated contract with the Golden Knights expires on June 30, and Vegas has already decided, as they announced Tuesday, that it will not be renewed.
For the second time in two years, the ex-Flyers coach is on the streets looking for a new job.
The gruff head coach's stubbornness ended up playing a part in his undoing with the Golden Knights, as he stuck with his former Flyers starting goalie, Carter Hart, through a historically bad start to the Stanley Cup Final.
At the other end of the ice, Flyers legend Rod Brind'Amour swapped an injured Freddie Andersen for Brandon Bussi and was ultimately rewarded with a Stanley Cup victory.
With his triumph, Brind'Amour joined an exclusive club at Tortorella's expense, becoming one of four men in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup as both a player and coach with the same franchise.
It is currently unclear as to whether Tortorella can or will return to coaching and explore further opportunities in the 2026-27 season; if not, a return to the ESPN booth could be in the cards once again.
In the end, though, Tortorella's run with the Golden Knights was a classic Tortorella run as a head coach.
Some legendary quotes, like leaving clothes in a hotel, skipping media availabilities that resulted in fines and loss of a draft pick, and some unsustainable success that burned out in the end.