Former Flyers Defenseman Drawing Robust Free Agent Market

A former Flyers tough guy could put a ripple through this free agency class.
While the Philadelphia Flyers would like to upgrade their defense at some point this offseason, a reunion with an old friend could be out of the preferred price range.
Since leaving the Flyers in 2019, rugged defenseman and NHL public enemy Radko Gudas has enjoyed successful stints with the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, and Anaheim Ducks.
Gudas, 36, is now the captain of the Ducks, though he could leave in free agency with a reportedly robust market awaiting him.
According to former NHL goalie and NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Gudas is "gaining interest" and the former Flyers defenseman will have suitors, including the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, if he hits the open market.
Gudas, alongside teammates Jacob Trouba and John Carlson and Vegas Golden Knights defender Rasmus Andersson, figures to be one of the top defensemen hitting the free agent market this year.
Aside from those, the Flyers don't have many attractive options to choose from, and especially in Carlson's cases if they want a power play quarterback.
As it most closely relates to the Flyers and their offseason plans, though, Gudas is the most suitable alternative to Rasmus Ristolainen for any contenders out there looking for physical defensemen.
The free agent class as a whole is uninspiring this summer, which will steer more teams, including the Flyers themselves, towards trades.
Conversely, the Ducks may very well be a team to keep an eye on for Ristolainen, given that Trouba, Carlson, and Gudas are all free agents, and Carlson has already decided to move on.
In any case, Gudas's situation is one worth keeping an eye on as we head into the draft and free agency, as the former Flyers tough guy will likely have a domino effect on the broader defenseman market this summer.