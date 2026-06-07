NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers Defenseman Linked to Atlantic Teams

Eastern Conference sharks are circling the veteran Flyers defenseman.
A big subtraction from the Philadelphia Flyers roster feels inevitable at some point this summer, as does an addition. An oft-discussed name on defense appears to be the place to start.
With the addition of David Jiricek and the emergence of Oliver Bonk, it would benefit the Flyers to move on from aging veteran Rasmus Ristolainen at some point, regardless of whether or not they add John Carlson in free agency to bolster a miserable power play.
Daily Faceoff NHL insider Anthony Di Marco reports that the Flyers are very much willing to deal Ristolainen, 31, at the right price, and the big Finn still has plenty of suitors.
"According to team sources, the Flyers are still open to trading Ristolainen this summer – but are still holding firm on their asking price," Di Marco wrote.
"Among the teams who could have interest in Ristolainen, the Ottawa Senators have shown interest in him in the past. The Montreal Canadiens could be an option. Sources have suggested that they were among the closest of teams that almost acquired Ristolainen ahead of the trade deadline."
The Canadiens being one of the frontrunners for Ristolainen is interesting, considering they had a trade in place for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, only to have the NHL reject the late paperwork after the buzzer.
Considering Alex Zharovsky was on the table for Knies, the Flyers may have been targeting prospects like center Michael Hage or defenseman David Reinbacher.
Given a deal never came to fruition, the Flyers likely pivoted to David Jiricek as an alternative to Reinbacher.
Ristolainen's situation will be one to watch throughout this summer; his injury history appears to be behind him for now, and teams know it would be in the Flyers' best interest to trade the veteran defenseman away.
Any kind of trade that keeps Ristolainen in the East with the Flyers comes with inherent potential to backfire, but so long as the Flyers stick to the guns and get what they want, it should be worthwhile in the end.