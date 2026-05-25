Former Flyers Defenseman's KHL Signing Rights Traded

A return home seems likely.
Yet another former Philadelphia Flyers regular appears destined to flame out of the NHL and pursue a playing career overseas.
On Monday, Hockey News Hub reported on X that former Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula, who was dealt by the Flyers midway through the season, had his KHL signing rights traded.
KHL powerhouse CSKA Moscow acquired Zamula's rights from Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in exchange for the rights to Boston Bruins prospect Georgii Merklulov, as well as financial compensation believed to be worth $420k.
Zamula, 26, was signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets after being offloaded by the Pittsburgh Penguins, again failed to establish himself as a consistent presence in an NHL lineup, appearing in just 20 games for the Metropolitan Division outfit and recording only two assists.
Across his final six appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Zamula played seven minutes or fewer three times.
Without Zamula, the Flyers finally made the decision to roll with Emil Andrae and Noah Juulsen full-time, which, obviously, worked out well for them and helped culminate in a searing run to a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
While Andrae and Juulsen may not have futures in Philadelphia with the Flyers, either, it became clear quickly that Zamula was not a favorite of the new coaching staff's, and Rick Tocchet had even publicly implored Zamula to give more on the ice before the start of the season.
The Flyers had high hopes for the Russian defenseman once upon a time, but Zamula never matured enough physically to make a demonstrable impact, and he was far too turnover-prone and too slow a processor to stick in a low-risk, low-reward role on the bottom defense pair.
If the KHL trade is indicative of anything, it's that Zamula will be heading back to Russia to continue his pro playing career.