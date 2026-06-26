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Former Flyers Goalie On The Move After Another Maple Leafs Trade

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Jonathan Bailey
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Traded for the second time this month.

A feverish start to the 2026 NHL offseason just got a tad bit more interesting, as a former Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie, who was already traded once, finds himself on the move again.

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On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that former Flyers goalie Sam Ersson, first acquired in the Joseph Woll trade, has been traded to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The Senators have done plenty of wheeling and dealing the last two weeks, moving on from captain Brady Tkachuk and replacing him with William Eklund and two prospects.

This new Maple Leafs trade confirms two things: Toronto will be sticking with a combination of Anthony Stolarz, Dennis Hildeby, and Artur Akhtyamov, and Ottawa has found its backup goalie… at least for now.

Last season was a tough one, both for Ersson and for Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen, who were among the two worst goalies in the entire NHL statistically.

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Ersson, a pending RFA, at least has some experience as a starter for the Flyers and shown his potential when the environment around him is strong.

The Flyers obviously did not feel that this kind of form was sustainable (it wasn't), prompting them to go and get Woll as an upgrade behind incumbent starter Dan Vladar.

It is interesting, though, that Ersson was included in the Woll trade, only for the Maple Leafs to turn around and flip him for a late-round draft pick.

And it is interesting that Ersson, who had a dreary end to his Flyers career, fetched a useful asset in return at all after the way last season went.

In any case, Ersson needs a new contract, and we will soon find out if he's the next successful goalie to take off after leaving Philadelphia.

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