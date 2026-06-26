Former Flyers Goalie On The Move After Another Maple Leafs Trade

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that former Flyers goalie Sam Ersson, first acquired in the Joseph Woll trade, has been traded to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.
The Senators have done plenty of wheeling and dealing the last two weeks, moving on from captain Brady Tkachuk and replacing him with William Eklund and two prospects.
This new Maple Leafs trade confirms two things: Toronto will be sticking with a combination of Anthony Stolarz, Dennis Hildeby, and Artur Akhtyamov, and Ottawa has found its backup goalie… at least for now.
Last season was a tough one, both for Ersson and for Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen, who were among the two worst goalies in the entire NHL statistically.