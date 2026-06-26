NHL Mock Draft: Flyers Projected to Make Massive Choice... Literally

The Flyers could be going back to their roots with this selection.
In recent drafts, the Philadelphia Flyers have gone out of their way to draft big, strong, physical players to add to their prospect pool, and the 2026 NHL Draft is looking to be no different.
The Flyers, of course, could truly end up choosing anyone when they are first on the clock at Pick 21, whether it be a winger, a defenseman, or another center.
Not all of these prospects are cut equal, especially at the defense position, and that could cause some variance at the back of the draft order.
For example, The Athletic NHL prospect expert Scott Wheeler released his final NHL mock draft of the year, and he has the Flyers taking a big swing on defense... literally.
While not everyone may agree with the valuation, including Wheeler himself, the Flyers select defenseman Maksim Sokolovskii in the first round in this mock draft.
Sokolovskii is a 6-foot-8 defenseman who plays for the London Knights (shocker!), and he is widely regarded as the meanest player in the entire draft class.
"Sokolovskii’s name has been one of the most hotly discussed among NHL scouts over the past few months, and I expect he’ll be selected in the 20s now. He’s the biggest player in this class, he might be its most naturally aggressive and he can move. Those three things made him a source of intrigue for the scouts this year," Wheeler wrote.
"His steep development curve in the second half of this season sold the league on his prospects as the next Nikita Zadorov type, and the trust in the London Knights to get him there (coincidentally, they also developed Zadorov) is another confidence booster. I believe the Flyers are the start of his range."
The Flyers have made it no secret that they would like to get bigger and stronger on defense, and have admitted that the left side of their defense, where Sokolovskii plays, is far weaker than the right.
Passing, puck skills, and decision-making will be question marks for Sokolovskii, but the Kazakh rearguard is undeniably a punishing defender who can do it all in his own zone.
For myself, Sokolovskii is a harder sell due to the simple fact that I believe it to be easier to teach players to defend (Xavier Villeneuve) rather than to teach them how to pass, handle the puck, and make smart choices under pressure.
At the same time, Sokolovskii's size can't be taught either, and that makes him a true unicorn in the 2026 draft class.
Remember, just two years ago in 2024, Anton Silayev was expected to be a top-five pick, slid a little, and still went 10th overall to New Jersey.
Right or wrong, teams cover those players, and the Flyers understandably accept that risk in this latest mock draft.