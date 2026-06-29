Former Flyers Prospect Qualified by Maple Leafs

Andrae scored two goals, 11 assists, and 13 points in 61 games with the Flyers at the NHL level this season, playing limited minutes despite being arguably the Flyers' best defenseman at breaking pucks out and starting plays with his passing.
As for former Flyers goalie Sam Ersson, who was traded alongside Andrae and a third-round pick for Woll, the Maple Leafs already traded him away to the Atlantic Division rival Ottawa Senators for a fifth-round pick.
While the deadline for qualifying offers is 5 p.m. on Monday, the Senators are expected to sign Ersson is all things go well.
The Flyers have not yet released their list of qualified free agents at the time of this writing.