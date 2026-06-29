NHL Insider Reveals Flyers Big Dan Vladar Contract Extension

On Sunday, TSN NHL insider Pierre Lebrun reported that the Flyers and Dan Vladar have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $27.5 million ($5.5 million AAV), with some final details, likely to be pay structure or trade protection, still to be ironed out.
The Flyers, Vladar, and his camp have plenty of time to work that out, as the extension cannot officially be signed, sealed, and delivered until Wednesday, July 1, anyway.
Vladar's new contract was consistent with my reporting from last month, when the expectation was a five-year deal worth somewhere between $5- and $5.5 million annually.
Of note, Vladar still has one year remaining on his current contract at a $3.35 million cap hit, and his new contract extension will officially begin next July 1.
The 28-year-old Czech netminder will turn 29 on Aug. 20, which means that, next year, Vladar will play his first game on the new extension at the age of 30.
That will invariably carry some risk for the Flyers, who now have Vladar signed until he's 34 years old.
But, so long as Joseph Woll lives up to expectations, plays to his potential, and stays healthy, the Flyers will be able to preserve Vladar and run an efficient platoon in goal.
It helps, too, that the Flyers just drafted Martin Psohlavec and Marek Sklenicka in the 2026 NHL Draft, adding two more promising prospects to a goalie prospect group that also features Carson Bjarnason, Aleksei Kolosov, and Egor Zavragin.
Vladar figures to be the first of many re-signings in Philadelphia in the coming days and weeks, as the Flyers also need to extend forward Trevor Zegras, defenseman Jamie Drysdale, and winger Nikita Grebenkin, among other players.