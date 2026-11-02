How Flyers' Emotional Leader Sparked Massive 6-3 Win Over Mammoth

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Kyle Ross, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Kyle Ross, Imagn Images)
Nov 2, 2026 12:56 AMPublished Nov 2, 2026 12:56 AM
A vintage performance from Travis Konecny.
With their season-high six goals, the Philadelphia Flyers finally looked like the playoff team of last year, taking down the powerhouse Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Sunday evening on the heels of the returns of Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny, who were activated from injured reserve ahead of puck drop.
Both Tippett and Konecny provided sparks for the Flyers in their own ways, but Konecny, the most vocal and out-spoken of the leadership group, really drove the bus and lead by example.
Just 1:06 into the second period, Konecny restored the Flyers' one-goal lead, putting them ahead 2-1 with a backhander into the blue paint knocked in by a Mammoth defender.
In addition to laying a booming hit on Utah defenseman Artem Duda, Konecny would later set up Christian Dvorak's goal, which gave the Flyers a commanding 4-1 lead in the third period.
Playing in his first game since Oct. 8, #11 was the one who brought the spark the Flyers badly needed, inspiring the team to an eventual 6-3 win to snap a three-game skid.
"The game within the game where he's emotionally invested, yapping out there and getting himself involved after whistles, it kind of brings everyone in the fight," Flyers captain Sean Couturier said of Konecny after the game. "I think that's the kind of energy that we've been missing lately, and he's done a great job coming back in and fitting well."
In typical Travis Konecny fashion, the buzzsaw winger was tagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second period, coming to the defense of teammate and linemate Trevor Zegras in a scrum by the benches.
With his two points, Konecny is now up to one goal, four assists, and five points in six games.
It's worth reminding that his contributions extend far beyond just being vocal and energetic. After all, this is a player who has scored no fewer than 61 points in each of the last four seasons, while scoring a career-high 76 points in 2024-25.
"Chases pucks down, things like that. Comes up with loose pucks. We've had a tough time with puck possession this year, and he's a guy that's a puck possession guy, so that helps," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said after the game.
Couturier had previously said the team was too "soft" at times amid the three-game losing streak that preceded Sunday night's 6-3 win, but that's not in Konecny's DNA as a player or as a leader, and it made the difference at an early inflection point in the season.
"It's difficult [to sit out] because there's just a lot of stuff being said, and I know I'm around the rink all the time and I see how hard these guys are working and how mad they are for the game, where it's right there and it's one mistake, and it's just frustrating," Konecny said of his extended absence.
"I want to help and I can't, so just try to stay light a little bit and change stalls and be around the best I could. Yeah, it's hard."
Fortunately for Konecny, he made a massive impact for the Flyers in his first game back in nearly a month, spearheading the Orange and Black to a crucial 6-3 win against the Mammoth.
Matvei Michkov opened the scoring for the Flyers with his 10th of the season. With his two points, Noah Cates now has two goals, two assists, and four points in his last five games. Oliver Bonk scored his first goal of the season on a long-range blast in the third period. Rookie Cole Knuble scored his third of the season, icing the 6-3 win with his empty-netter with under two minutes left.
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