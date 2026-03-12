Jamie Drysdale Emerging as Real Piece of Flyers' Core

If the Philadelphia Flyers have one defenseman on their roster that they absolutely must hold onto for the future, it is unequivocally Jamie Drysdale, who never fails to continue improving his game.
Drysdale, 23, was as dominant and assertive as ever Wednesday night in a physical contest against the Washington Capitals, and despite his relatively slight stature, held his own defensively all game long.
The Flyers' 2024 trade acquisition consistently disrupted plays using his skating and stick, avoided unnecessary physical contact, and was constantly starting his team in transition the other way.
For his efforts, Drysdale was rewarded with a goal, his seventh of the season that matches his career-high from last year in nine fewer games.
The 5-foot-11 rearguard found himself on the other end of a failed Noah Cates wraparound attempt, controlled the loose puck, and deftly waited out Dylan Strome in the shooting lane before beating Capitals goalie Logan Thompson blocker side to give the Flyers an important 3-1 lead early in the third period.
"I think it's more just not being gun-shy. Good things happen when you shoot the puck," Drysdale said of his newlyfound assertiveness shooting the puck.
"Guys are real good at getting into shooting lanes in this league, and it's not fun hitting shin pads all the time, so, gotta figure out a way to get it through."
Get the shot through Drysdale did, and it's the stuff of champs. All the elite offensive defensemen in the NHL are experts at exploiting passing and shooting lanes, and while Drysdale isn't there yet, he's certainly on his way.
The Flyers never dominated shot attempts or scoring chances in a game that they were outmatched in physically, but they were opportunistic when it mattered. Drysdale played his part.
The former No. 6 overall pick played 21:59 against the Caps, trailing only Travis Sanheim and Cam York, who are penalty kill staples for Rick Tocchet's group.
On Wednesday night, it was Drysdale's show on defense, and he proved why he deserves another contract with the Flyers when he becomes a restricted free agent this offseason.
It's a remarkable story for a player who has gone from zero to hero in Philadelphia after plenty of early struggles, and the Flyers are now hoping they can repeat their success with Drysdale when they begin developing David Jiricek.