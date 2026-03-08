Flyers' David Jiricek Experiment Will Require Patience

NHL trade deadline addition David Jiricek made his debut for the Philadelphia Flyers organization in the AHL on Saturday night, and the results were a mixed bag. That's ok, and it's what the Flyers signed up for when they traded for him.
Paired with Helge Grans for his debut with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Jiricek found the back of the net with a power play strike from medium range.
The 22-year-old, unfortunately, also went semi-viral online for a mishap early in the Phantoms' game against the Charlotte Checkers.
After blocking a point shot from Brian Pinho, Jiricek pivoted to play the puck, only to fall down and allow Sandis Vilmanis to open the scoring in alone on Carson Bjarnason.
He did redeem himself with the power play goal, though, completing a comeback from 4-0 down and tying the game at 4-4 late in the third period.
In one game, the Flyers organization got all of the good and all of the bad with Jiricek, and again, that's what they signed up for. Fans criticizing their new top prospect after one awkward mistake need to resign themselves to this, too.
Flyers GM Danny Briere said himself that the goal was to get Jiricek ready to push for an NHL roster spot next year, which is seven months away.
In those seven months, the one thing Jiricek really needs to work on is his mobility. The hulking 6-foot-4 defender is never going to be skating around like a gazelle, but his hips are a bit stiff and he tends to take short, choppy strides. Jiricek's actual speed is perfectly adequate.
Defensively, Jiricek stood around a bit too much, and maybe that's a result of having just been traded for the second time and trying to learn a new system and new teammates on the fly. We'll see how that changes over the course of the rest of the 2025-26 season.
Initially, I wasn't too big a fan of trading an established middle-six scorer in Bobby Brink for a high-risk, high-reward defenseman in Jiricek who may or may not be an NHLer.
But, after seeing the talent and the puck skills, he's a few tweaks off from making it. Big tweaks, to be clear, but only a few.
Criticize the Flyers' development staff all you want - and maybe some of that is warranted over the years - but they've been doing a great job recently.
Forwards Alex Bump, Nikita Grebenkin, and Denver Barkey are all already NHL-caliber contributors, and Brink and Tyson Foerster came up from their system, too.
Brink, notably, was a small playmaker with not a whole lot of speed, and he worked like a dog to become faster, stronger, and better defensively. Who's to say a much more physically gifted and revered Jiricek can't do the same in a summer or two?
Coming into Philadelphia, a 21-year-old Jamie Drysdale was looking like a total zero from the 2020 draft. Wasn't putting up points, couldn't defend, and couldn't stay on the ice. See the above advanced stats chart for a visual of how bad it really was in 2023-24.
Now, though, Drysdale is beginning to emerge as a leader for the Flyers, and he's become one of their best defensemen overall. Maybe better than Cam York, and I think he'll continue to grow even more.
Drysdale, of course, is an elite skater, but he, like Jiricek, needed to work on his side of the ice and learn to defend at the NHL level.
Whether or not it works out, the Flyers deserve props for their unwavering willingness to take on high-risk projects in player development.
Drysdale was one, Jiricek is one, Jack Berglund with his skating coming in is another, and Jack Nesbitt is probably a worse skater than Jiricek. It's clearly not something the Flyers value, and it's something they also feel can be corrected to the level they require.
Jiricek is a player the Flyers have coveted for a long time, as have some fans. Now that the opportunity cost was deemed appropriate, Briere and Co. pulled the trigger and brought him in.
Now that you have your ticket for the Jiricek ride, you have to get on the train.