Konsta Helenius Looks Like Another One Who Got Away from the Flyers

The Flyers missed a golden opportunity.
Missing on draft selections is the primary reason the Philadelphia Flyers have had to rebuild for so long, and even recently, they still can't seem to get things right.
The last four years, in particular, have been uneven for the Flyers when it comes to first-round picks.
Cutter Gauthier would have been a great draft choice in 2022... if he actually remained with the Flyers, and Matvei Michkov and Oliver Bonk were chosen after him in 2023.
In 2024, the Flyers picked Jett Luchanko, and in 2025, they scooped up Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt.
The Nesbitt and Luchanko selections were especially head-scratchers, and the Luchanko one has not aged well so far. At least, not when you look at Buffalo Sabres prospect Konsta Helenius, the Finnish center everyone expected the Flyers to draft.
Helenius, 20, has been playing professional hockey since the 2022-23 season, and he certainly plays like he has that experience.
In his second full season in North America, Helenius scored 63 points in 63 games for the AHL Rochester Americans and added two goals and an assist in three Calder Cup playoff games.
The 2024 14th overall pick also got a taste of some NHL action, playing in nine regular season games for the Sabres, scoring a goal, three assists, and four points. Oh, and he also chipped in two goals in four playoff games.
Having already played 79 games this season between the AHL, NHL, and AHL and NHL playoffs, Helenius went back for more, joining Finland at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship in Switzerland upon the end of his season here.
Well, in five games, Helenius has two goals, three assists, and five points, finding the score sheet in all but one game in the tournament thus far.
The 20-year-old helped the underdog Finns sink a loaded Canada team in the seminfinals on Saturday night, potting the game-winning goal in a stunning 4-2 win over Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby, Porter Martone, and more. Helenius was also +3 in that game.
In contrast, Luchanko, 19, has played 25 professional games between the Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms and has yet to score a goal, despite his nine assists at the AHL level.
The Flyers' 2024 13th overall pick hasn't exactly lit up the OHL, either, scoring 74 points in 68 games in his draft year, 56 points in 46 games last year, and 43 points in 38 games this year, not including just seven points in 15 playoff games with the Brantford Bulldogs.
Luchanko scored just seven goals in the OHL this year, and his 43 points in 38 games ranked 33rd in the league amongst all draft year +2 players, which includes 13 undrafted players.
Luchanko will turn pro this fall and begin turning the page on an unconvincing end to his junior career, but it has to be hard for Flyers fans to see Helenius in the Stanley Cup playoffs and World Championship and feel good about the team's drafting.
Time will ultimately tell the story, but Helenius is looking more and more like yet another one who got away from the Flyers.