NHL Free Agency: Former Flyers Goalie Will Be Best Available Option

Following Tuesday's random Jacob Markstrom trade, the Florida Panthers have their two goalies in place for the 2026-27 season.
As a result, former Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, a former Stanley Cup champion and Vezina Trophy winner, will hit the free agent market and sign with a new NHL team in the twilight days of his playing career.
Bobrovsky, 37, will be the best option available among free agent goalies by far; the class is otherwise "headlined" by the likes of Stuart Skinner, Cam Talbot, and David Rittich.
If the Flyers hadn't already managed to trade for the much younger Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs, a potential reunion with Bobrovsky could have been in the cards.
Current Flyers general manager Danny Briere was teammates with the Russian netminder during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.
"Yeah, it's pretty safe to say that there's not much room for Bob. I still have the feeling that Bob will re-sign in Florida. I don't think they have a goalie signed, so, yeah, they're gonna need a goalie, at least one, maybe two. I mean, Bob's a fantastic teammate, and great work ethic. He would have been a really good example for our guys, but no, I don't know how realistic that would have been," Briere told The Hockey News in a recent Q&A.
While the Panthers ultimately decided to trade for New Jersey's Markstrom instead of giving into Bobrovsky's contractual demands, it is obvious that Briere still holds his old Flyers teammate in high regard.
As a rebuilding team that can still benefit from having Stanley Cup-winning experience on the roster, Bobrovsky would have been a logical add, but the former superstar will instead take that experience elsewhere when NHL free agency opens Wednesday afternoon.