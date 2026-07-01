NHL Free Agency: Former Flyers Goalie Will Be Best Available Option

"Yeah, it's pretty safe to say that there's not much room for Bob. I still have the feeling that Bob will re-sign in Florida. I don't think they have a goalie signed, so, yeah, they're gonna need a goalie, at least one, maybe two. I mean, Bob's a fantastic teammate, and great work ethic. He would have been a really good example for our guys, but no, I don't know how realistic that would have been," Briere told The Hockey News in a recent Q&A.